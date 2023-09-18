September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega rewards scheme features MasterChef glassware

By Press Release01
Alphamega loyalty scheme features MasterChef glassware offer

Alphamega Hypermarkets continues to reward its customers for their ongoing trust and loyalty, this time by giving away new, high-quality MasterChef products, as part of its “Stick & Win” rewards scheme.

By collecting digital coupons with every purchase, Alphamega shoppers now have a chance to own various glassware sets, with the name and logo of popular TV show MasterChef, either for free or at a reduced price. The premium crystal sets feature enhanced transparency, durability and stability, manufactured in the Czech Republic, a leading producer of crystal glassware worldwide.

Specifically, through Alphamega’s popular “Stick & Win” loyalty scheme, shoppers can obtain:

  • A set of two lowball glasses
  • A set of two highball glasses
  • A set of two beer glasses
  • A set of two gin glasses
  • A set of two white wine glasses
  • A set of two red wine glasses
  • A set of two champagne glasses

In particular, the wine glasses feature a flat base, giving them a modern, classy accent, as well as an elegant slim stem, inspired by popular crystal glassware brands.

The offer runs over September 18, 2023-January 7, 2024, or until stocks last. One digital coupon is issued for every €10 on a single receipt; only those who have registered with the Alphamega Family loyalty programme can participate in the “Stick & Win” reward scheme.

Additionally, in order to save the coupons to the “Stick & Win” app, customers must present the original copy of their receipt at any in-store customer service point.

 Enjoy your drinks in high-quality crystal glassware, with Alphamega Hypermarkets!

