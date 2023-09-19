September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Rain expected after sunny start

By Staff Reporter0291
rain fregkeskos kekkou ormidiaweb
Clouds over Ormidia Photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny with gradually increasing cloud cover and isolated rains and storms expected in the mountains, the interior, and the north. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the interior, 32C on the southeast and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 26C in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly and locally variable, light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will turn mostly clear with a chance of thin fog or clouds in the early hours in the interior and the east. Temperatures will drop to 19C in the interior, 21C on the coasts and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly and locally, north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Wednesday and Thursday isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue. 

On Friday, the weather will clear up with some locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. Temperatures will rise slightly reaching above average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man arrested for knife threat and robbery at Finikoudes

Staff Reporter

Seventeen fire incidents over twenty-four hour period

Staff Reporter

Focus on reviving talks in President’s meetings in New York

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Working hours at afternoon outpatient clinics to be extended

Tom Cleaver

Presidential palace lights up yellow for Childhood cancer awareness month

Tom Cleaver

Water cut off from northeast of Cyprus for three days

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign