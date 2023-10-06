Nicosia denies violence against Russian journalist (Update 2)

The foreign ministry on Friday confirmed it is in touch with Moscow with regards to the arrest and alleged attack of a Russian journalist in Nicosia the previous day, stressing that the appropriate actions are being taken to settle the issue.

Earlier, Cyprus ambassador to Moscow Kypros Giorgallis was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, reportedly spending about 20 minutes there before leaving without making any statements to Russian journalists.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that according to a source of the Russian state-owned agency RIA Novosti, the move is related to what it called “unacceptable and provocative actions” against a Russian journalist and an employee of the Russian embassy in Nicosia

Reuters reported that the ministry said security personnel in Cyprus violently detained and injured a journalist working for the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper whom they said posed a threat to national security.

“We consider the references to the inappropriate activities of the Rossiyskaya Gazeta correspondent and the violation of the administrative regime of his stay in Cyprus as absolutely far-fetched,” the ministry said.

According to the source, during the arrest “physical violence was used,” and the Russian journalist “injured his hand and needed to be hospitalised”.

The incident reportedly took place around 11.45 on Thursday while the journalist was in his car, which was parked next to the house where he lives with his family.

Russia demands the immediate release of the journalist, an explanation of the incident, and an official apology from the Cypriot authorities, the ministry added.

According to Cybc, Nicosia rejected the allegations of violence against the journalist, saying he resisted arrest.

Diplomatic sources also added that the man is in the process of being deported due to visa issues.

Later on, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told CNA that the ministry is taking the appropriate actions provided for in such matters of a peculiar nature.

“There is an open line of communication with the Russian Federation through the diplomatic channel, with the aim of resolving the issue in the best possible way,” he said.

He assured that the matter is being properly handled by the competent state agencies and that its settlement has already been set in motion based on the appropriate procedures.

In this context, he stressed, “further public comment on allegations that have seen the light of day is not appropriate”.

The spokesman finally said that it is understood that the Republic of Cyprus, as a coordinated state, takes all the necessary measures to protect its national security and implement the decisions of the competent authorities to protect its interests.