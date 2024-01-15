January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured in scooter accident

By Staff Reporter01
e scooter tier flensburg march 2021

Police on Monday are investigating the cause of a scooter accident that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition at Limassol general with a head injury.

According to police, the man is in critical condition but not in danger.

Police said at 4.10am on Sunday, the man was found on the side of the road near an e-scooter.

Examining CCTV footage, police saw the man fall off the scooter by himself when he had left his apartment to go to his local kiosk.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet, and that scooter usage on the street he was on is forbidden.

 

 

 

