January 16, 2024

Alarm after state prosecutor’s car set on fire in Paphos

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Police were at the scene late on Tuesday night

A state prosecutor’s car was set on fire late on Tuesday night in Paphos, making it the second attack against a legal service staffer in a span of a few weeks.

Images from the scene shortly before midnight appeared to show the car completely destroyed by the arson attack.

Reports suggested the female prosecutor was in her apartment with her family when her vehicle was set on fire. Two other cars parked close to hers were also severely damaged by the flames.

The Paphos police chief immediately reached the scene amid increasing fears due to it being the second such attack against a female state prosecutor in the space of a few weeks.

On December 20, a bomb explosion at the home of a 58-year-old prosecutor injured her and damaged her house. She had been inside her home with her family when the blast happened and was taken to Paphos general hospital at the time.

Both the legal service and justice ministry described last month’s attack as a despicable act.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

