January 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Classical music reaches the ’burbs

By Eleni Philippou00
Wind and string instruments and classical music compositions will sound all over Cyprus in February as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents two new concert series. Its February agenda is not limited only to big cities but reaches far beyond to bring the music to villages and municipalities around the country.

Its first concert next month is a family-friendly performance that brings to life the musical story of Peter and the Wolf. Written by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, the orchestra will re-share the tale in a musical manner, with classical instruments representing the characters. Its first stop will be in Nicosia on February 1, then Paphos on the following evening and Limassol on February 3. Two more concerts will follow; in Larnaca on February 9 and again in Nicosia on February 10.

In between these, the concert will also travel to selected primary schools in Ayia Marina, Xyliatou, Pervolia and Paralimni as the orchestra collaborates with the Department of Primary Education to bring music and storytelling closer to children.

Towards the end of the month, the Starlight 3 concert series will be realised, led by conductor Dimitris Botinis. Audiences in Limassol (February 22) and Nicosia (February 23) will enjoy Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires and Felix Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony. Joining the Cyprus musicians on stage will be the South Korean award-winning violinist Soyoung Yoon who is sure to enchant audiences.

 

Peter and the Wolf

Family concert by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 1. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. February 2. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. February 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. February 9. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. February 10. €8. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

Starlight 3

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon. February 22. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. February 22. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17-25. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

