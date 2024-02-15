February 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has youngest population in Europe

By Tom Cleaver046
ledra street

Cyprus has the youngest population of any of the European Union’s member states, according to the latest figures published by the European Union’s statistical institute, Eurostat.

The median age of Cyprus’ population is 38.4 years old, just over six years younger than the EU’s median age of 44.5 years old, and ten years younger than the median age of the EU’s oldest population, Italy, which has a median age of 48.4 years.

Cyprus’ median age has increased by 2.2 years in the last decade, whereas the EU’s median age has increased by 2.3 years during the same period.

The median age in all EU member states except for Malta, Sweden, and Germany increased over the last 10 years, with Malta and Sweden’s respective median ages decreasing, and Germany’s remaining the same.

In addition, Eurostat reported that the proportion of working-age people, those aged between 15 and 64, in Cyprus is the third lowest of any country in the EU.

Just 24.7 per cent of people in Cyprus are of working age, which is higher than just Luxembourg and Ireland, of which 21.5 per cent and 23.2 per cent of the respective populations are of working age.

Portugal has the highest proportion of working-age people in its population of any EU member state, with 38 per cent of the country’s population being of working age.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Man arrested for pulling knife on barman

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus GDP expected to grow, inflation to continue decreasing

Souzana Psara

Kalavasos archaeologists discover ancient room

Tom Cleaver

Finance Minister says new support measures imminent — electricity subsidy may be renewed

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Look up: get a different view from Cyprus’ rooftops

Eleni Philippou

‘Excellent’ Cronos gas discovery off Cyprus

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign