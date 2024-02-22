February 22, 2024

Casualties reported in suspected shooting attack near Jerusalem

By Reuters News Service04
israeli raid in tulkarm, in the israeli occupied west bank
File photo: Military vehicles pass by during an Israeli raid, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 17, 2024

A suspected shooting attack wounded six people on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem near the Maale Adumim settlement on Thursday, Israel’s ambulance service said.

Some of the injured were in serious condition, the ambulance service said. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said the shooter appeared to have been “neutralised.”

More later…

