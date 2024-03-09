March 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest for smuggled tobacco

By Staff Reporter
feature tom one of the recent hauls of tobacco from the north found in a passenger's luggage
File photo

Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man in Limassol, during a smuggled tobacco bust.

According to police, police raided the man’s home and car, after receiving a tip he had smuggled tobacco.

During the raid, police found 300 boxes of cigarettes, 75 boxes of tobacco sticks, eight kilograms and 700 grams of loose tobacco, and 13 kg of shisha tobacco.

All the smuggled tobacco items were found in the man’s car, police said.

The man was arrested, and police seized all the items and the 41-year-old’s car as evidence.

 

Avatar photo

