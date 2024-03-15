UN continuing to find common ground in Cyprus

March 15, 2024

The UN is continuing the effort to find common for the sake of both communities in Cyprus, UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said on Friday, during his press briefing.

Dujarric was asked by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) regarding recent statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that a solution on the Cyprus issue is impossible to reach, if the “equal rights” of the Turkish Cypriots are ignored, insisting on a “two state solution”, as the UNSG’s personal envoy Maria Holguin continues her efforts to find common ground between the two sides.

“We’ve seen the statement obviously and we continue through the work of our envoy to find that common ground for the sake of all the people in Cyprus, for the sake of both communities to resolve an issue that is in the international agenda for quite some time,” Dujarric said.

