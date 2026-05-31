An operative of Hamas living in Cyprus was, according to an indictment filed in Israel, the mastermind behind a major case of planned terrorist attacks there, leading to two people being arrested.

The Cyprus News Agency said that according to the Israeli Prosecutor’s Office, H.G. and A.R.H., both aged 21 and residents of East Jerusalem, planned to throw an explosive device at IDF soldiers at the Anatot military base, just outside Jerusalem, in the Judean Desert region.

Israeli authorities say that, as part of their preparation, the two watched videos with instructions on how to make explosive devices, while one of them allegedly started assembling a bomb.

The reference to Cyprus concerns a relative of H.G.

According to the indictment, H.G. contacted his relative in Cyprus who is alleged to be a Hamas operative.

The prosecutor’s office claims that H.G. carried out, on behalf of his Cyprus relative, intelligence-gathering missions in Israel, photographing locations and transferring data for military checkpoints, as well as for a hotel in Jerusalem where he worked.

According to the charges, H.G. also allegedly passed on information about a group of Israeli Air Force cadets who were going to stay at the hotel, including dates of stay and room numbers.

Prosecutors say the person reported to be living in Cyprus asked H.G. if he would help if a suicide bomber was sent to the hotel. The defendant reportedly replied that he was willing to carry out an attack himself, but needed more preparation time.

H.G. is accused, among other things, of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with the purpose of murder under aggravating circumstances, contact with a foreign agent, attempt to transmit information to the enemy and weapons offences for terrorist purposes.

A.R.X. is charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with the intent to murder under aggravating circumstances.

The prosecutor’s office requested that both remain in custody until the completion of the judicial process.