March 29, 2024

Christodoula March 2024: public called to ‘Be There’

By Press Release02
Christodoula March 2024: public called to 'Be There'

For the 49th consecutive year, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus (BoC) are co-organising the Christodoula March, the largest campaign in Cyprus raising awareness on cancer-related matters.

The Christodoula March will take place in Limassol on April 7, 2024, starting at 10.30am from the ‘Christos and Miltos Christoforou heroes’ theatre at the Limassol Pier.

In the other districts, the march will be held on Sunday, 14 April 2024, starting at 10.30am.

The starting points of the March will be:

  • in Nicosia district, at the ‘Arodafnousa’ Palliative Care Centre
  • in Larnaca district, at the platform on the Finikoudes promenade
  • in Famagusta district, at the Dherynia municipality building
  • and in Paphos district, at the Paphos municipality building

In tandem with the Christodoula March, a donations drive will take place for the benefit of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society from 1 April to 14 April, with fundraisers held at various locations, as well as a roadside fundraiser on 11 April.

For more than 25 years, Bank of Cyprus has been a loyal ally to the Anti-Cancer Society, supporting it and actively engaging with its activities. Please note that the Bank’s ‘antamivi’ cards loyalty scheme will again take part in the drive to financially support the Anti-Cancer Society this year. For every transaction with participating merchants, BoC will offer €0.05 to the Anti-Cancer Society over March 28-April 7, 2024.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the Christodoula March, the chairman of the board at the Anti-Cancer Society Dr Adamos Adamou noted that each year the Cypriot public expresses its profound appreciation for the society’s work.

“This is what gives us the strength to carry on our work to provide care and relief to thousands of cancer sufferers and to their families, as we continue upgrading our services in order to be there for them, to stand by those who need us on their difficult journey through cancer.”

In his own remarks, Dr Charis Pouangare, Deputy CEO and General Manager for Retail Banking at Bank of Cyprus, stressed how the Bank’s engagement has been constant. He said the common goal of this drive is to raise awareness about cancer, and of course to provide a financial boost to the Anti-Cancer Society, so that it can continue upgrading its services, which it offers for free to all cancer patients at the ‘Arodafnousa’ Palliative Care Centre in Nicosia, at the ‘Evagorio’ Palliative Care Centre in Limassol, and at home.

As part of the Christodoula March, a number of other events are being planned. These are supported by local communities, organised groups and volunteers:

Nicosia

Saturday, April 6, 2024 | 1:00pm

Start of the Classic Cars Rally of the Cyprus Federation of Classic Cars, Arodafnousa, Nicosia.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 10:30am – 5:30pm

BoC Spring Fest at the Nicosia Mall – a charity event for families, featuring activities for kids, snacks and drinks.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 8:00am – 10:30am

Latsia Run The City – a footrace at Latsia municipality.

Sunday, 7 April, 2024 | 9:30am – 3:00pm

Cycling event from Kakopetria to the Nicosia Mall, for participation in the BoC Spring Fest – THOI Cycling Club, under the auspices of the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 9:30am – 3:00pm

Cycling event from Palekjori to the Nicosia Mall, for participation in the BoC Spring Fest – APOP Palekhori in partnership with the Lexus Cycling Dream Team.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 9:30am – 3:00pm

Relay race by the ‘Periklis Demetriou’ team, from Dali to Latsia.

Limassol

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 10:00am

A walk by British Bases police, joined by the communities of Western Limassol and Ypsonas municipality. The walk will start from the SBA police station and finish at Eleftheria Avenue in Episkopi.

Larnaca

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 10:30am

A walk by British Bases police, joined by the communities of Ormidia, Xylotymbou and Dasaki Achnas.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 10:30am

A walk from Ayios Mamas Square to Troulloi.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 12:00pm

Volkswagen buddies meeting, featuring Volkswagen’s classic and new cars at the Metropolis Mall.

Paphos

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 10:30am

A walk in Polis Chrysochous, starting from the church of Apostolos Andreas and finishing at the Polis hospital. The walkers will be addressed by Panayiotis Papachristofi, mayor of Polis.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | 1:00pm

Finish of the Classic Cars Rally at the Phaethon hotel.

For more information about the marches and the various events, please visit the Bank of Cyprus website here. To make a donation to the Anti-Cancer Society, use one of the following:

  • Electronic donations at www.anticancersociety.org.cy
  • Send an SMS to 7060: text ‘CAS 5’ for a €5 donation, ‘CAS 3’ for a €3 donation, or ‘CAS 1’ for a €1 donation.

All activities are for the benefit of the Anti-Cancer Society, and are in accordance with the Fundraising Law of 2014 and the relevant fundraising permit no. NP 73/2023 granted by the Ministry of the Interior for the period 01/01 to 30/06/2024.

