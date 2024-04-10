April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Drug tests for drivers to be done with blood

By Tom Cleaver00
blood 4944424 1280

Tests for people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs will in some cases be carried out by taking blood samples, should a new bill proposed by the transport ministry pass into law.

The bill foresees that in cases where the driver to be examined is hospitalised, a blood test will be administered if the driver is unable to give a saliva sample.

In addition, the new bill removes a previous provision which allowed for the usage of an initial saliva sample for laboratory examination. The current technology available to the police does not allow for this to occur, so the clause was removed.

The ministry also seeks to remove the current time limit on the storage of saliva samples from positive tests.

At present, saliva samples can only be stored for up to a month. The ministry intends to remove that limit, saying the limit has “no practical value” as the sample cannot be used for further tests after its initial testing anyway.

“The main objective of the drug testing law remains to prevent drivers from driving under the influence of drugs,” the ministry said.

They described the matter as “an extremely serious issue both for the drivers themselves and for other road users,” and said the current law has “filled a significant gap in the testing of drivers”.

The bill has been placed for public consultation, and those with opinions on it are able to submit them via the government’s e-consultation platform until May 9.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Part found of car possibly linked to teen’s death

Nikolaos Prakas

Tatar marks Eid al-Fitr in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

Arrests for forged documents

Staff Reporter

Roads closed for Limassol marathon

Staff Reporter

AG: Police must do more to protect public prosecutors

Nikolaos Prakas

Government unveils national autism strategy

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign