April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers0316
picture1

In this episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus “cannot accept any more Syrian refugees”.

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides’ stance on the Cyprus problem has “not yielded any substantial results”, Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou said.

Elsewhere, concerns were raised over the weekend over Cyprus’ burgeoning porn industry, with an investigation set to be launched by parliament.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Melissa is a Belgian freelance journalist who has been collaborating with the Mail since 2014. As an award-winning author, she speaks three languages. Her work predominantly focuses on human interest stories, silenced communities and marginalised peoples.

