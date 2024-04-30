April 30, 2024

Kombos discusses bilateral relations with Indonesian counterpart

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Cyprus’ Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos on Tuesday discussed, in a telephone conversation, with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, on further developing and strengthening the two countries’ bilateral relations.

In a post on “X”, Kombos said that he had a “timely and forward-looking” discussion with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia on further developing and strengthening the two countries’ bilateral relations. He added that they exchanged views on the Cyprus Question, “as well as developments in our respective regions, with emphasis on the situation in the Middle East”.

In her own post on “X”, Marsudi said she received a phone call from Kombos and that the Palestine issue was one of the topic of discussions.

