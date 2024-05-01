May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Young motorcyclist in critical condition after Larnaca crash

By Nikolaos Prakas00
police caution tape cyprus
File photo

A 26-year-old motorcyclist is critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a crash in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash occurred on Tuesday around 10.45pm, when under unknown circumstances the 26-year-old man crashed into a 23-year-old.

The 26-year-old was injured in the crash and was taken to Larnaca General at first, and then due to the severity of his conditions he was taken to Nicosia General.

Doctors has said that he is intubated and in an extremely critical condition.

Larnaca police are continuing their investigations.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

