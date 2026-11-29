President Nikos Christodoulides left for the United States on Sunday to court American investment, with meetings planned with OpenAI and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

The visit covers the two largest cities along the New England coast, New York and Boston, and is intended to deepen economic and academic ties with the US.

In New York he will address a conference organised by Invest Cyprus and the Financial Times, and meet the private equity group Cerberus Global Investments.

He is also due to hold talks with the crypto platforms Kraken and Coinbase, while later in the day he will speak at the Council on Foreign Relations and give interviews to CNN and Bloomberg.

Christodoulides will visit Columbia University in New York and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, as well as Northeastern University and Olin College of Engineering.

The Minds in Cyprus initiative, attempting to encourage Cypriots abroad to return home, will hold an event in New York after earlier initiatives in London and Birmingham.

In Boston, he will attend an event of the CY Catalyst network, which grew out of his April 2025 visit to San Francisco.

US embassy spokesperson Kahina Robinson welcomed the trip and said relations were “at an all-time high”.

Christodoulides told business leaders earlier this month the government was seeing “particularly increased investment interest from American companies”.

He shall be accompanied by Energy Minister Michalis Damianos and Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, along with Research Deputy Minister Nicodemos Damianou.