May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North to widen Pergamos crossing point

By Tom Cleaver08
The Pergamos crossing point

Authorities in the north are to begin works to widen the Pergamos crossing point next week, ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to the crossing point, he said, “we will start expansion works on our side next week because we cannot wait any longer.”

He added that a delegation from the United Kingdom had visited the crossing point for the works in Pergamos in the British Dhekelia Sovereign Base Area, but that “no result has been reported to us yet”.

“Maybe when we build it on our side, the British will see it too and they will quickly start the construction of the bridge,” he said, referring to the narrow bridge on the British side of the crossing point which the Turkish Cypriots say should be widened.

He went on to say that the works on the northern side of the crossing point would be carried out jointly by the ‘government’ and the Turkish Cypriot Pergamos Municipality, and that “our goal is to complete the works by June at the latest”.

Turkish Cypriot Pergamos mayor Bulent Bebek pointed out that 1.4 million people currently cross in both directions at the Pergamos crossing point per year, and that this number could increase to two million once expansion work has been completed.

He added, “both the people of the region and the whole country will benefit greatly from this. We will do whatever we can.”

The Cyprus Mail attempted to contact the British SBA authorities for comment.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

