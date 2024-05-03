May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bus network improvements in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
paphos mayor, Phedonas Phedonos
File photo: Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

The Paphos municipality announced on Friday the completion of the bus terminal in the Karavella area and the two interchange stations at the harbour and Tomb of the Kings Avenue.

The announcement came a day after Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades inspected the completed projects, accompanied by Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos.

Furthermore, the municipality also announced the upcoming completion of “smart” bus stops, indicating the arrival time of buses.

“These projects showcase the city’s modern transportation network that fully meets the needs of Paphos as a tourist destination as well as the demands of its local residents,” the municipality’s announcement said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Two men arrested for drugs in Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested in Larnaca for possession of explosive materials

Staff Reporter

Cyprus industrial turnover index rises in February

Kyriacos Nicolaou

RIF launches research support programmes worth €14.5 million

Souzana Psara

Holguin in Cyprus on May 7

Andria Kades

Pharos Chamber Music Festival returns to Kouklia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign