EVERYONE is now waiting for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to invite the two leaders to New York for a meeting that will have no purpose.

Why would he bother wasting his time in his last month in the job talking to Christodoulides and Erhurman who have proved, beyond any reasonable doubt, that they have no intention of agreeing on anything meaningful regarding the Cyprob?

Talk of an invitation emerged after Tuesday’s meeting of the two, which according to the UN was held, like all previous meetings, “in a positive climate”, the leaders “reconfirming their readiness” to meet Guterres as soon as possible.

This was the only thing Tufan and Nikos agreed on Tuesday. There was a “common appeal to the secretary-general for the holding of a trilateral meeting”, said the Prez, adding that “both sides showed a strong conviction about the need for this meeting.”

It would be a big disappointment if Guterres does not invite them for the meeting the need for which is the only thing the leaders have managed to agree on after 10 meetings, including one in the presence of the UNSG.

THE DIRECTOR of the president’s press office, Viktoras Papadopoulos, has learnt from his boss how to put a positive spin on everything.

Speaking on Trito about the total lack of progress on the Cyprob, Viktoras said that the movement in the Cyprob was exclusively down to the actions of the Prez. What movement was he talking about?

“Just look at where we were and where we are today,” he told the presenter, who failed to ask him to elaborate. Anyone with half a brain would have told him that despite all the movement initiated exclusively by the Prez we are at the same place we were before all the movement started.

Our Prez specialises in movement that does not go anywhere.

ON WEDNESDAY the Prez turned into Father Christmas just as he did at the same time last year, announcing measures supposedly to help people deal with the rising cost of living, about which everyone has been complaining.

‘Christmas injection of €65m to households and vulnerable groups,’ was how Phil headlined its story about the measures that will make no difference to anyone. One measure was a horribly crude exercise in buying votes, because there is no other way of explaining the cash handouts to well-off families.

A family with an annual income of up to €100,000 will receive a one-off Christmas payment of €250 if it had two children, €400 for three kids and €700 for four kids. Using the pretext of the kids to give state handouts to families that earn 70, 80, 90 thousand euro a year is scandalous.

It was packaged as support for the middle classes, the lower classes presumably being left to starve. There are couples with no children who have an annual income of less than 20 grand a year that will get nothing from Father Christmas. They are voters as well so why are only the wealthy being bribed for votes?

THE GOVERNMENT which never misses an opportunity to congratulate itself for its fiscal discipline and the responsible way it manages public finances, announced the opening of hundreds of positions in the civil service.

All public parasite candidates will have to sit exams early next year, but can submit their applications in December. This government has been on a mission to increase the number of public parasites, the numbers of which have been increased by about 6,000. I dread to think how many would have been hired if the government was not managing public finances so responsibly.

In the age of digitalisation, our government still finds reasons to increase the number of public parasites in its employ. No advances in technology, not even AI, can prevent the increase in their number coming up to an election year.

THE REFORM of the pension system is looking unlikely to be introduced at the start of 2027 as the government had originally planned. We enter December on Tuesday, and the reform bill has still not been given the go-ahead by the Legal Service so it can be submitted to the legislature.

Even the union bosses who had been pushing for the new pension system to be in place at the start of the year are now resigned to the fact that it will not be. It is just as well because the labour minister, Marinos Mousiouttas, made a complete mess of the reform, constantly chopping and changing the bill to keep the union bosses happy.

Given the way he has operated there was always the danger that he would have submitted a reform plan that would have needed to be reformed a few months after it was approved. Hopefully the parties will not be pressured into passing it by the government, citing the need to pay higher pensions.

BILLIONAIRE wannabe president, John Christoudoulou, revealed how he met his Dutch Indonesian wife of 23 years, in an interview with Tasos Tryphonos on Alpha TV last weekend.

“I was walking on the street in France and saw this woman, whom I thought looked very much like my yiayia (grandmother). I saw her face and thought of my yiayia Irini. My yiayia was a pretty woman.”

He immediately spoke to her and told her, “you look like my granny,” which made her laugh. Nine months later they were married, but before that he took her home to meet his family.

“When I took her home, my dad thought he saw his mum. She told them her name, (Mirel), but they called her Maria.” She was christened in the Orthodox church and the name she was given, not surprisingly, was Irini.

Who would ever have thought that the chat-up line ‘you look like my granny,’ which probably nobody has ever used before could work and lead to marriage?

BY THE TIME you read this the winner of the Disy election will have been announced and you will know who will be standing against Prezniktwo and the Akel candidate in the 2028 presidential election.

The question is if Averof is the winner, will he employ his successful strategy in the presidential election as well? In the lead-up to the Disy election, Averof avoided any exchanges with his rival candidate – he did not respond once to George Pamborides’ public jibes – he made no public statements to promote his candidacy and avoided appearing on any TV or radio shows.

He had a couple of regulars praising him on ‘X’, but that was all. Would he adopt the same strategy of public silence in his presidential campaign as well, having come to the realisation that the less he says the better his chances of election are? It would be the first-ever campaign in which one of the candidates says nothing.

A CUTE diary piece appeared in Friday’s Politis mocking finance minister Makis Keravnos’ response to the criticism of the government about the so-called support measures announced on Wednesday. Keravnos said: “We must see the full picture, the forest, and not each person seeing his own tree.”

The writer, with initials G.H. wrote: “The problem however, minister, is that when citizens open their purse, they see neither a forest nor trees. They see it empty. They want to see neither a tree nor a forest… just a few more euros in their purse.”