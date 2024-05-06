May 6, 2024

Shots fired at car in Zakaki

police
Shots were fired at a parked car in Zakaki on Monday, police said.

The shots were fired shortly after 3pm, with police currently believing they were fired from a small motorcycle.

Police rushed to the scene, and their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

