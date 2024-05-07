May 7, 2024

Buildings across Cyprus to glow red for World Thalassaemia Day

By Iole Damaskinos

Dozens of buildings will be lit up in red on Tuesday to mark World Thalassaemia Day, coming up on May 8.

According to the announcement from the Pancyprian Thalassaemia Association, the aim of the day, designated as such by the World Health Organisation, is to encourage scientific research for better treatments and to raise public awareness of the challenges faced by patients in need of a blood supply.

A series of events have been planned throughout the year by the association, starting with the buildings being lit-up in red, a symbol for donating blood, while a number of educational events are slated to take place, such as the Pancyprian Thalassaemia Conference in November.

Meanwhile, blood-donation events have also been organised such as the island wide Blood Donation March on June 16.

The association, through its programmes and actions, aims to support of people living with thalassaemia , promote blood donation, and establish correct health and social welfare policies for sufferers, it said in its announcement.

