May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Expert geologist to hold lecture on Cyprus’ tectonic activity

By Iole Damaskinos00
cyprus mount olympus
Mount Olympus, the highest point in Cyprus

The Episkopi Paphos environmental centre is set to host a presentation on the geology of Cyprus by expert Professor John Malpas in June.

Malpas, Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, mapped much of southwest area of Cyprus in the 1990s in conjunction with the geological survey department, and his work on the island continues to date.

He has published widely on the geology of the island and in his lecture he will introduce the public to Cyprus’ 250 million year history of plate tectonic activity, covering the complex geological history exposed by three main rivers, Dhiarizos, Xeros and Ezousa, that drain southwards from Troodos to the Mediterranean Sea.

The event will take place in English on June 8 starting at 10am, and the entrance fee is €3 per person. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.

More information is available, and reservations can be made here or via phone at 26642234.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

German agency maintains Cyprus at BBB+ amidst stability

Kyriacos Nicolaou

PACE rapporteur Fassino in Cyprus for working visit

Jonathan Shkurko

Akrotiri still in contention after narrow victory

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides spoke to Greek PM Mitsotakis ahead of key meetings

Andria Kades

Limassol man arrested for case of massive theft of cables and tools

Staff Reporter

Paralimni car crash turns fatal

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign