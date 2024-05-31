The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced the acceptance of the listing of 16,000 13-week Treasury Bills, 3rd issue, Series 2024 (31/05/2024 – 30/08/2024), with a nominal value of €1,000 each, amounting to a total value of €16,000,000.

According to the announcement, these bills were issued following an auction held on May 27, 2024.

The CSE has also accepted the simultaneous listing of these Treasury Bills in the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with subsections (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange (Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities) Laws. The issue date for these securities is May 31, 2024.

The trading code for these securities, which will be listed on the Bond Market, is TB13C24, with the unique ISIN code CY0240920815. These Treasury Bills do not bear any interest. Trading will commence on Friday, May 31, 2024.