The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre London, took part in the London Tech Week exhibition by hosting an informative booth.

Held June 10 to 12, 2024 at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London, the event is widely regarded as the UK’s premier annual technology and innovation exhibition.

An official statement emphasised the significance of London Tech Week, noting that it is the most important event of its kind in the UK.

The exhibition featured a variety of informative events and presentations, both within the main venue and at satellite locations, providing ample opportunities for engagement and learning.

This year’s exhibition attracted 250 participants, including government pavilions from diverse countries such as Dubai, Qatar, South Africa, Malta, Japan, Latvia, and Hungary.

In addition, it drew an impressive crowd of 30,000 visitors, representing a broad spectrum of innovative and start-up companies, investment funds, research institutions, educational establishments, and consultancies.

“The Cyprus pavilion was visited by a significant number of stakeholders who had the opportunity to learn about the advantages that Cyprus offers as a destination for technology and innovation companies, as well as the developments in the ecosystem that highlight Cyprus’ potential as an emerging technology hub in information and communication”, concluded the statement.