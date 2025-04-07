Cyprus saw a 14.8 per cent decline in total beer sales in March, when compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the state statistical service on Monday.

Despite this decrease in domestic consumption, beer exports saw a significant rise of 45.5 per cent, amounting to 201,739 litres in March, compared to the previous year.

Moreover, total beer deliveries in March of this year reached 2,926,644 litres, down from 3,435,756 litres in March 2024.

This decline reflects a reduction in both domestic and export sales, although the increase in exports helped mitigate the overall drop in sales.

When examining domestic consumption alone, there was a notable decrease of 17.4 per cent in beer deliveries for local use.

In addition, deliveries for the domestic market stood at 2,724,905 litres in March 2025, compared to 3,295,591 litres in March of the previous year.