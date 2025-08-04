Cyprus recorded the lowest annual inflation rate among eurozone countries in July 2025, with consumer prices rising by just 0.1 per cent year-on-year, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat.

This represents a further slowdown compared with the 0.5 per cent recorded in June.

Monthly inflation in Cyprus stood at 0.4 per cent, based on the provisional figures.

Across the eurozone, annual inflation remained steady at 2.0 per cent, unchanged from June.

Among member states, the highest inflation rates for July were recorded in Estonia at 5.6 per cent, Croatia at 4.5 per cent and Slovakia at 4.5 per cent, while the lowest were observed in Cyprus at 0.1 per cent, France at 0.9 per cent and Ireland at 1.6 per cent.

The main factor contributing to inflation in the eurozone in July was the food, alcohol and tobacco category, which posted an estimated annual increase of 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent in June.

This was followed by services at 3.1 per cent and non-energy industrial goods at 0.8 per cent, while energy prices continued to fall at a deflationary rate of minus 2.5 per cent, a slightly slower pace compared with the minus 2.6 per cent recorded in June.

Eurozone core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, stood at 2.4 per cent in July, signalling a mild slowdown in inflationary pressures in the main components of the consumer basket.

The final confirmed figures for July are expected to be published by Eurostat later in the month.