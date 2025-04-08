President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday asked American multinational technology company Amazon to “participate substantially in Cyprus’ digital ecosystem”.

Speaking after a meeting between Christodoulides and Amazon’s senior vice president for devices and services Panos Panayi, who is also a Cypriot national, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the pair had discussed various matters relating to planned expansions of technology in Cyprus.

Letymbiotis said the pair had discussed “the prospect of Amazon’s substantial participation in Cyprus’ digital ecosystem, the strengthening of research and development activities, leveraging the country’s high level of scientific expertise, as well as its innovation-friendly regulatory and tax environment”.

He added that the meeting’s aim from the government’s side was to “accelerate the country’s digital transformation” and to “acquire know-how regarding infrastructure, including small-scale data centres and cloud technologies”.