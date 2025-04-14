A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Paphos district village of Chlorakas on Monday after stabbing two women in a pharmacy.

According to the police, the man originates from Limassol.

Paphos police’s deputy operations director Michalis Nikolaou said the incident occurred at around 10am, and that the victims were the pharmacy’s 33-year-old owner and a 24-year-old employee.

The police were informed of the incident by a bystander and rushed to the scene, arresting the man and sealing the area to carry out investigations.

Both women suffered stab wounds to “various parts of their bodies” and were taken to the Paphos general hospital. Both are now said to be out of danger.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.