Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are each eyeing another epic night of European football as they prepare to host decisive second-leg clashes in their respective Champions League quarter-finals today. Both clubs, steeped in continental pedigree, are staring down significant first-leg defeats but remain defiant in their pursuit of semi-final berths.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is calling on the club’s signature Champions League resilience as his side looks to overturn a 3-0 deficit to Arsenal. Declan Rice’s two stunning free-kick goals in the first leg left the 15-time European champions with a mountain to climb—but not an unfamiliar one.

“The Bernabéu has magic,” Ancelotti said Tuesday. “We’ve done this before. We have the quality, the experience, and above all, the fans. Tomorrow needs to be a complete game—every detail matters.”

Madrid’s comeback legacy is storied, with recent turnarounds against PSG, Manchester City, and Wolfsburg among the club’s iconic European moments. Midfielder Jude Bellingham, energized by fan videos and historic replays, added: “It’s a night made for Real Madrid… a night to write another chapter.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, are chasing their first semi-final appearance since 2009 and come into the Bernabéu unbeaten against Madrid in European competition. Ancelotti praised the Gunners as “well-organised and focused,” warning that their tactical discipline poses a serious threat.

Over in Italy, Bayern Munich are similarly chasing a comeback, though theirs is a more modest 2-1 deficit to Inter Milan. Despite conceding a late winner in the first leg, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany insists belief is intact—even as the squad grapples with a growing injury list.

“We are missing key players, yes,” Kompany said, referencing the absences of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, and captain Manuel Neuer. “But the mentality doesn’t change. This game could come down to a moment. And we’ll be ready.”

Kompany’s men controlled much of the first leg in Munich—holding 60% possession and registering 20 shots—and are now looking to seize their moment in Milan. The Bavarians are especially motivated by the prospect of reaching the final, which will be hosted at their home ground, the Allianz Arena.

Both ties represent the kind of high-wire European drama that has defined the Champions League—and both Real and Bayern will need more than just pedigree to survive.

The winners of Madrid–Arsenal and Bayern–Inter will face either PSG and Barcelona respectively, in the semi-finals.