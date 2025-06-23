European Union envoy for the Cyprus problem Johannes Hahn is to arrive in Cyprus on Monday – his first visit to the island since being appointed to the role a month ago.

He is expected to meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday and is also expected to hold meetings with Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), as well as ambassadors in Nicosia from EU member states.

The Cyprus News Agency quoted sources from the European Commission as having said that the purpose of Hahn’s visit is to “listen to his interlocutors”.

It also reported that Hahn will “meet with the Turkish Cypriot community”. However, earlier statements made by the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu seem to have precluded the possibility of Hahn meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar or representatives of the north’s ruling coalition.

Ertugruloglu had in May described Hahn’s appointment as a “provocative step”.

Tatar, too, had been less than impressed by Hahn’s appointment at the time, describing it as “a unilateral attempt” on the European Commission’s part, which “ignores the political realities and delicate balances on the island”.

“I find it useful to reiterate once again that the EU cannot be involved in any process without our consent,” he added, saying that he will “continue close contacts” with Guterres, and “work constructively and in a result-oriented manner” with United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

Hahn’s appointment in Cyprus was announced last month, with the European Commission explaining that he will “report to President [Ursula] von der Leyen and contribute to the settlement process within the UN framework in close cooperation with the UN secretary-general [Antonio Guterres’] personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin”.

“This designation underlines the commission’s commitment to the reunification of Cyprus, with the aim of ensuring a functional and viable comprehensive settlement in accordance with the relevant UN security council resolutions and in line with the principles, values, and legislation of the EU,” it added.

Christodoulides welcomed the move at the time, saying it was of “substantial importance” and that it “confirms, in the clearest possible way, the EU’s determination and commitment to play a leading role in the resumption of talks”.

“This decision is not the result of a momentary conjuncture. It is the fruit of coordinated diplomatic efforts, of a persistent and consistent strategy, which we have methodically, seriously, and reliably set at the highest European level from the very beginning,” he said.