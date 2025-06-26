June’s last weekend is about to go out with a bang. Music jam sessions in the street, stargazing events, summer cinema, beer festivals, performances about the goddess of our island and village festivals await to entertain old and young. There is something for all ages this weekend, including exciting events on Thursday and Friday. Here’s what not to miss this week!

Gearing up for its 11th edition in July, Windcraft Festival hosts a warm-up jam session in Nicosia this Thursday at Kafeneio Haratsi to offer a glimpse of what is to come. Performing on the evening is Moca and Reprise Quartet, who will fill old Nicosia with funky tunes and upbeat rhythms.

Also happening downtown this Thursday, in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, is the opening of the Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. This summer, the festival opens with a local production which puts the goddess of beauty and love in the spotlight, exploring female identity, womanhood in Cyprus and Aphrodite’s symbolism. With an all-female cast, a dance and theatre performance in Greek called Aphrodite(s) begins at 8.30pm.

On the outskirts of Nicosia, the Lakatameia Youth Street Food Festival this Thursday will set up food stalls, bars and a Live Link with Mix FM to entertain the crowds. Taking over Agios Georgios Park, the festival will open its doors at 6.30pm, welcoming foodies and families. DJ Unknown will add to the atmosphere with his music selection and best of all, the event has free entrance.

With young talent performing alongside professional musicians, the season finale of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra brings the Cyprophonia 5 – Side by Side concert on Thursday. Musicians from the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will play together with the orchestra’s artists at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre to conclude their summer concerts.

In Limassol, the 7th MedFest Limassol Beer Festival is on until Saturday, turning Potamos Germasogeias into an open-air concert venue with a large variety of beers. Apart from delicious street food options and craft, draft beer, a live music programme will be on each evening.

On June 26, Giorgos Kakosaios will perform on stage, singer Anastasia will perform on June 27, and the popular Greek reggae band Locomondo will close the festival with an epic performance on June 28.

Another festival begins this weekend as well. The Paphos International Film Festival enters its 10th year and hosts an anniversary edition at Technopolis 20 this June 27 to 29 with free film screenings under the stars. Films from around the world, from feature films to animations, are on the programme this year, screened in their original language with subtitles in English.

At Amiantos’ Troodos Astropark, a stargazing event will be held this Saturday, June 28, showing participants the wonder of the summer night sky. Telescopes will be set up to observe the June moon, star constellations and planets. The event begins at 7pm and participants are advised to arrive early to allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness.

In a more traditional setting, Kato Pyrgos will host its first-ever Fish Festival this Saturday at the village harbour. From 6pm onwards, fresh fish will be offered for free to visitors whilst a live music programme unfolds with Stefanos Pelekanis, Andri Karantoni and Michalis Chatzimichael.

The weekend’s events conclude with the Love Mural Festival, which this year happens in Galata. Creative workshops for children and adults will be on, alongside the making of a mural to boost creativity and community-building in rural areas. What a packed weekend to bid farewell to June.

Windcraft Pre-Festival Mega Jam

Moca and Reprise Quartet perform live. June 26. Kafeneio Haratsi, Nicosia. 8pm. www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Lakatameia Youth Street Food Festival

Street food, drinks and DJs. June 26. Agios Georgios Park Lakatameia, Nicosia. 6.30pm-11.30pm. Free

Aphrodite(s)

Theatre and dance performance by the Yasemin Collective. Part of the Faneromeni25 Arts Festival. June 26. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free

Cyprophonia 5 – Side by Side

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra perform together. June 26. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy.

7th Medfest Limassol Beer Festival

Annual beer festival with beer stalls, street food and live performances from Greek and Cypriot musicians and DJs. June 24-28. Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol. 7pm-12am. €12, free for children under 12. www.ticketbox.com.cy. www.med-fest.com

10th Paphos International Film Festival

Outdoor film screenings. June 27-29. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.45pm. Free. With subtitles in English. www.piffcyprus.com

Stargazing at Troodos Astropark

Guided stargazing with telescopes and presentation on galaxies, constellations and planets. June 28. Troodos Astropark, Amiantos. 7pm. In Greek, translation in English available too. Free entrance. www.hos.cy/astropark

1st Kato Pyrgos Fish Festival

Free fish, drinks and live music by Stefanos Pelekanis, Andri Karantoni, and Michalis Chatzimichael. June 28. Kato Pyrgos Harbour. 6pm onwards. Tel: 26-522614

Love Mural Festival 2025

Travelling festival with workshops for all ages and the making of a wall mural. June 29. Galata village, Nicosia district. 2pm-10pm. Facebook event: Love Mural Festival 2025