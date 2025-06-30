Kawacom’s Cyprus is offering young people the opportunity to move closer to achieving their goals and dreams by supporting the Enavsma Foundation, whose ultimate aim is to provide scholarships for postgraduate students.

The Foundation’s important work and its philosophy of nurturing young talent align closely with Kawacom’s own values of meaningful and active engagement within the local community. Since 2018, Enavsma has awarded a total of 29 postgraduate scholarships for studies in Cyprus and abroad, exceeding €185,000 in funding.

Young individuals with a thirst for knowledge and a clear academic vision are invited to apply for the “Kawacom’s Scholarship” by submitting their details at www.kawacomsxenavsma.com or enavsma.com. Scholarships are available across all fields of study at any higher education institution in Cyprus or overseas. The necessary criteria and qualifications for applicants are outlined on the Foundation’s website.

Kawacom’s expressed its enthusiasm for the collaboration with Enavsma, in a statement. “Our aim was to support the young people of our country who may not have the financial means to pursue higher education, ensuring that no barrier can stand in the way of knowledge when there is a strong will. If they believe in their dreams, then so do we. We want them to succeed and become the emerging talents of tomorrow.”

About Kawacom’s

Kawacom’s is a Cypriot coffee chain offering franchise services. Its in-depth understanding of the market, combined with unrivalled international expertise through the Kawacom’s Hellas network, positions it as a leading company in the coffee sector. The chain’s 24 outlets across Cyprus serve 100-per cent Arabica coffee sourced directly from Brazil and the renowned Ipanema coffee farm. Remaining true to our commitment to delivering quality coffee and service, we continue to move forward, adapting our strategy to the needs of the times and our customers.