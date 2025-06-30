A special concert is coming to the heart of Nicosia this July directed by internationally-renowned artist Kudsi Erguner, who has been recognised by Unesco as an Artist for Peace. His project Sacred Melodies of Cyprus will be presented at the UCy Cultural Festival, led by Cypriot musicians Giannis Koutis and Nikos Andrikos and Erguner himself on July 7.

The project was born out of the need to express the common wealth of musical elements that arise from the coexistence of Byzantine and Sufi musical traditions, which are considered an integral part of the musical landscape of Cyprus.

The musicians will present Byzantine music that has been performed for centuries in churches all over Cyprus, as well as Sufi music from the rituals of the whirling dervishes, which used to take place in the historic Mevlevi Khan in Nicosia.

Works by important composers of Byzantine music such as John Koukouzeles (1280-1360), Petros Bereketis (1680-1715), Peter the Lampadarios (1733-1777), as well as Cypriot composer Hieronymus the Cantor (16th century), will intertwine in the most natural way with Sufi music by great masters such as Osman Dede (1652- 1729), Ismail Dede Efendi (1778-1846) and Zekai Dede (1825-1897).

Employing Maqams and the Octoechos as a common musical language, the project Sacred Melodies of Cyprus aims at highlighting the sounds with which the entire population of the island has been expressing its deepest emotions for centuries on end.

Sacred Melodies of Cyprus

Byzantine and Sufi musical traditions performed by Kudsi Erguner, Giannis Koutis and Nikos Andrikos. Part of the 28th UCY Cultural Festival. July 9. UCY Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531