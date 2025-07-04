Thirteen bounced cheques totalling €28,296 were registered in the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR) in June, according to a report published on Friday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The cheques were issued by eight individuals, three of which were legal entities and five natural persons.

In total, during the first half of 2025, 115 bounced cheques were recorded, amounting to €269,884.

By comparison, during the same period in 2024, the Central Bank reported 143 bounced cheques valued at €302,946.

The data also showed that four issuers of bounced cheques were added to the CIR in June.

Among these, one was a legal entity, two were natural persons, and the fourth was a natural person who exercised control over a legal entity.

For the first six months of 2025, 50 issuers were added to the CIR. This included 19 legal entities, 9 natural persons, and 22 natural persons with control over legal entities.