More outdoor cinema in the city? Oh, yes. That is exactly what is coming up in downtown Nicosia, in the buffer zone to be exact, as the Goethe-Institut Cyprus gets ready to host its Sommerkino event series for the sixth consecutive year with a selection of films from Germany. It is time for movies in the garden, from July 7 to 11.

While previous editions of the Sommerkino were dedicated to directors and actresses, the selected films for the upcoming edition are each by a different director, yet belong to the same genre: Coming-of-Age — and all but one are set in Berlin. Each film will take audiences on different journeys, reflecting the complexities, decisions (whether big or small) and challenges involved in the process of finding a sense of self.

Sommerkino starts with Franky Five Star (2022) by Birgit Möller, a quirky love-comedy about finding your true self (or more than one). The film is set in two worlds: the outer world and the inner world of young Franky. An elevator connects the five-star hotel in her inner world, where four quirky characters reside, to the outer world. Depending on which of the characters takes the lift to the outside world, Frankie’s life is thrown into turmoil.

Next up is the film Swimming (Schwimmen) (2018), by Luzie Loose. In the ruthless microcosm of their school, two teenage girls try to stay above water. Both outsiders and living in parallel worlds, the two girls belong to a generation that grew up with social media. One day they start a dangerous game. Their friendship becomes increasingly destructive as they change sides, and from victims they become perpetrators.

The film A Coffee in Berlin (Oh Boy) (2012) is a self-deprecating portrait of a young man, a black and white tragicomedy that captures the challenges of modern life. In his late 20s, Niko is drifting through the streets of Berlin, observing people around him with curiosity as they manage their daily lives. During these observations, the existential quirks of modern life and the quiet chaos of coming to terms with adulthood are captured. Yet all Niko is searching for is a decent cup of coffee.

In her film Cocoon (Kokon) (2020), Leonie Krippendorff captures the fleeting intensity of a queer coming-of-age against the vibrant backdrop of multicultural Berlin. In the sweltering summer in Berlin-Kreuzberg, 14-year-old Nora quietly observes the world around her. Caught between childhood and adulthood, she experiences many firsts: her first love, heartbreak, and a growing sense of self. She emerges from her cocoon, transforming into something new.

The screenings conclude with the film Victoria (2015) by Sebastian Schipper – an exhilarating adventure in the city of Berlin before sunrise. Victoria, a young Spanish woman who moved to Berlin, does not know anybody in the city, and she speaks very little German. Together with people she meets at the night club, they drift aimlessly through the Berlin night, and the urban dream soon turns into a nightmare. One of the few feature films shot in a single continuous take, Victoria had no script, and the dialogue was mostly improvised.

German film screenings. Genre: Coming of age. July 7-11. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. 8pm. In original language with English subtitles. Free. Tel: 22-674606, [email protected], www.goethe.de/cyprus/sommerkino2025