Remand orders for three people suspected of drugs trafficking were renewed for a further six days late on Saturday after a long procedure that had started early in the morning.

Investigator Akis Nicolaou told the Nicosia district court that on June 18 they received information that the first suspect, currently serving time in the central prison, is the mastermind of a criminal group that trafficks drugs and provides protection.

The other two suspects are a woman who owns a jewellery shop and a beauty salon, with whom the first is in a relationship, and her brother who is thought to be a close associate of the first.

Nicolaou said they generate revenues of €50,000 a week, while according to another source, in recent months the illegal activities of the group have generated revenues of €1 million.

Messages are believed to be sent from the prison to the woman and her mother on how to manage monies generated.

The third suspect is based in Famagusta and is believed to act on the instructions of the first to collect monies from various premises in the district.

The investigator also said on June 20 information was received regarding the cooperation of the second suspect with three prison guards for the first to receive favourable treatment in the central prison.

In total there are six suspects in the case and a recent search of their homes turned up mobile phones and about €300,000, a painting given to the woman by the first suspect and another €230,000 in a safe in the woman’s house.

Police have also carried out search warrants at the homes of the three prison guards and have seized three mobile phones.

The female suspect’s jewellery shop also shows profits that are higher than could have been generated, Nicolaou told the court.

He said examinations will soon be conducted in nightclubs to verify the origin of the sums of money found in the possession of the first suspect.

Nicolaou said the police have not arrested the prison guards as it was judged that they cannot influence the witness material, adding that no sums of money were found in their possession, but they face corruption charges.

Lawyer Paris Loizou representing the second suspect asked if the information police had initially acted upon was the result of wiretapping, but Nicolaou said he could not confirm this.

But he did say there was a five page document received on June 18 which referenced activities of the previous six months.