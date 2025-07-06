A 17-year-old was remanded in police custody for five days on Saturday following his arrest earlier in the day to help police with inquiries into the injury of a 23-year-old in the early hours of July 3, police announced on Sunday.

According to police, the 23-year-old was found injured by the side of a road in the Famagusta district at around 6am on Thursday.

He was taken to Famagusta general hospital where doctors diagnosed a brain bleed, at which point he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital for further treatment.

Police inquiries led to evidence against the teen, who was arrested on Saturday.

The 17-year-old is being investigated for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.