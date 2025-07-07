A large quantity of unmarked and suspected counterfeit goods was seized during an inspection at a transport company in Limassol, the customs department said on Monday.

The operation, carried out last Wednesday in coordination with the drug squad Ykan, aimed to detect illegal drug imports in intra-EU maritime cargo arriving from Greece.

While no illegal substances were found during the search, officers confiscated several items suspected of violating health, safety, and intellectual property regulations.

Among the seized goods were 20 large electronic scales, 10 gasoline generators, and 30 electric fans of Chinese origin, all lacking required CE safety markings.

Additionally, more than 900 children’s toys, 2,250 branded lighters, and a box containing undeclared mobile phones and accessories, suspected of breaching intellectual property laws were found.