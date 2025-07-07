Monday’s weather will be mostly clear with a yellow warning in place as temperatures are expected to reach up to 41 degrees Celsius inland.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected in coastal areas, with 36 degrees Celsius anticipated on the east and south coasts, 33 degrees on the west and north coasts, and 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow southeast to southwest at 3 Beaufort and gradually move southwest to northwest reaching moderate 4 Beaufort. On the offshore coast, winds will temporarily reach a strong 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

Tonight, the weather will be mostly clear. Temperature will drop to 25 degrees inland, around 22 on the coast and 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwesterly, ranging from light to locally moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough.

The weather will be mainly clear on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Over the next three days, no significant change in temperature is expected, with values remaining above average.