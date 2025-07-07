The fire department on Sunday evening set up a rescue operation to transport a woman who was injured with a sprained leg at a beach in the Pomos area.

Due to the rocky terrain in the area, it was not possible to transport the woman to the ambulance, resulting in the assistance of the coast guard being requested through the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

The injured woman was placed on a spinal board and transported to the Port of Latsi by sea, where she was transferred to an ambulance for onward travel to Polis Chrysochous Hospital.