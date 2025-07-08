The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday announced that it recently awarded its academic excellence prize to a top-performing economics student at the University of Cyprus.

The CSE bestows this award every year in memory of its former board chairman Akis Kleanthous.

The exchange said that this award is also part of its “broader contribution to society and commitment to corporate social responsibility“.

The CSE presented the award during a special ceremony held on June 30 at the University of Cyprus.

The event celebrated students who achieved outstanding academic results during the 2024–2025 academic year.

During the ceremony, the CSE’s Deputy General Manager, Nikos Trypatsas, presented a monetary prize of €500 to Ioannis Kostopoulos.

Kostopoulos was recognised as the top-performing student in the department of economics at the University of Cyprus.

“The awarding of this prize to an outstanding student at the University of Cyprus has now become an established tradition for the Cyprus Stock Exchange,” the announcement said.

“Its purpose is to encourage students in their academic efforts and to recognise their performance and ethical standards,” it added.