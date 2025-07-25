Cool summer drink from Asia

Almond Sharbat

Sharbat is a sweet, non-alcoholic beverage, often made from fruit, flower or nut extracts, herbs, and sugar, diluted with water. It is a popular drink in the Middle East and South Asia. The word sharbat originates from the Persian word sharbat, which itself comes from the Arabic shariba, meaning to drink. Sharbat is a traditional drink often served during celebrations and as a refreshing beverage. The Italian word sorbetto and the French sorbet are also derived from the Persian sharbat, demonstrating its influence on European desserts.

Ingredients for 20 glasses

250g badam (almonds)

7 cups water

1 pinch saffron strands

2 full teaspoons cardamom powder

2 cups granulated white sugar or as required

chilled whole/skimmed/nut milk (as required)

Soak the saffron strands in 3 tablespoons of water for half an hour.

Rinse almonds with water and soak them in 3 cups of cold water for 8-10 hours. Drain the water and rinse the almonds once again and remove their skin.

Add the peeled almonds to a blender along with one and a half cups of water and the saffron strands with water, and blend to make a smooth paste.

Add 6 cups of water to a pot, add the almond paste to this water and heat over medium or low fire, stirring frequently to prevent scorching at the bottom of the pan.

Once the mixture comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add sugar and cook for another 5 minutes on low fire.

Add cardamom powder and mix well.

Leave the pan to cool. The badam sharbat concentrate is ready.

Let it cool completely and store it in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 7 days, or freeze for up to 6 months or freeze this sharbat in small containers. This way, you can pull out one container and use it.

To make the sharbat, add ½ cup of concentrate to a tall glass. Top the glass with chilled milk, add a few ice cubes and stir well. Serve chilled.

In winter, you can add the concentrate to hot milk and sip it hot.

Serene Tharian, arranges South Indian Dinner Clubs in Cyprus, through her cooking club, The Best Exotic Kerala Kitchen. She can be contacted on 99 222462 to book a South Indian meal with your friends. Instagram/Facebook: @thebestexotickeralakitchen