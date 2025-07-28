The Forestry Department will submit its report by Friday outlining its support role during the recent deadly wildfire in the mountainous region of Limassol, director Savvas Iezekiel confirmed on Monday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Iezekiel clarified that overall coordination of the fire response fell under the responsibility of the Fire Service, but the Forestry Department will offer its own views and conclusions regarding the management of the operation.

“We have our position on the matter of coordination, and we will present it in our report along with our conclusions regarding the incident,” he said.

The director highlighted the unprecedented nature of the wildfire, describing the extreme heat intensity, which posed serious risks even to personnel at a distance of 150 metres from the blaze.

“It was a fire unlike any we have experienced before. The thermal load was so severe that it was unbearable, even from far away” Iezekiel noted.

The report is expected to contribute to ongoing evaluations of the firefighting effort, as Cyprus grapples with the aftermath of one of the most devastating fires in recent years, which claimed lives and caused extensive environmental and property damage.