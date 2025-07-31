Keve and Oev call for active support from Cypriot businesses

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Thursday issued a statement to clarify the origins and purpose of the “Minds in Cyprus” platform, following what it described as “misleading announcements” that surfaced yesterday.

Keve explained that “the platform was created as a result of a successful initiative that took place in London and was organised by the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus, Invest Cyprus and Keve, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Moreover, Keve said that it had “supported the Presidency’s initiative from the very beginning with the aim of attracting and repatriating talent, taking an active role in organising the successful event in collaboration with the Presidency and Invest Cyprus”.

The chamber added that “following this successful initiative, which was held in the presence of the President of the Republic, the involved organisations, in cooperation with the competent ministries, proceeded with the creation of the “Minds in Cyprus” platform”.

The purpose of the platform, Keve continued, is to connect highly skilled professionals with opportunities in the Cypriot labour market.

“We call once again on our members, the business community and the public to share the available job vacancies for specialised professionals within their organisations on the platform,” Keve said.

Keve pointed out that listing available specialised job positions will provide companies with access to a valuable talent pool that can support the long-term growth of their business, as these positions will be promoted directly to registered users of the platform who are seeking employment in Cyprus.

Companies interested in listing their available specialised job vacancies are invited to complete the relevant employer questionnaire, which is available online in both English and Greek.

For further clarifications, Keve said businesses should contact the Department of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy.

They can also contact the Department of Labour Relations, Social Policy and Human Resource Development.

Meanwhile, the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) also published a statement announcing the operation of the platform, which aims to link highly skilled professionals with employment opportunities in the Cypriot labour market.

Oev said that the platform was developed as part of the government’s action plan for the repatriation of talent and that “the success of this national effort depends to a large extent on the active participation of the business community“.

“The existence of available positions for specialised professionals is a key factor in encouraging their return and relocation to Cyprus,” the federation said.

Addressing businesses directly, Oev added that “by sharing their available vacancies, they directly contribute to this goal and gain access to a valuable talent pool that can support the growth and long-term success of their companies“.