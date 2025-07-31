Cypriot shipping company Safe Bulkers, led by Polys Hajioannou (CEO), will fully fund and carry out the reconstruction of two churches destroyed by the wildfires that devastated mountainous areas of Limassol in July 2025.

The churches to be rebuilt are the church of Ayios Silouanos in Souni and the chapel of Ayios Ioannis Rossos in Vouni, both of which suffered total destruction during the blaze.

Hajioannou announced the initiative on social media, saying it followed a site visit by Safe Bulkers’ volunteers and a discussion with Limassol’s bishop Athanasios.

“Following an inspection conducted by the volunteers of our company, Safe Bulkers, and my conversation with our respected bishop Athanasios,” he wrote, “we will fully undertake, as instructed, the reconstruction of both churches, which were completely destroyed.”

He also thanked the company’s volunteers “from the bottom of my heart,” adding that they reached the fire-hit zone despite road closures, “to see first-hand the destruction that residents had experienced.”

Safe Bulkers, a long-standing contributor to social and environmental causes in both Cyprus and Greece, has frequently supported disaster recovery efforts on the island, reaffirming its commitment to local communities.