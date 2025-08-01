Relief measures for communities affected by the recent wildfires are in full swing, commissioner for the development of mountain communities Charalambos Christofinas said on Friday.

Christofinas was tasked by President Christodoulides on Friday to oversee and implement the support efforts.

He noted that following the rollout of several aid initiatives since Monday, the waste removal plan for the affected areas was finalised on Friday. Local communities have been informed accordingly.

“Skips and all necessary equipment will be deployed to begin the removal of debris, including electrical appliances, metal and wood, to ensure proper waste management,” he said.

Christofinas added that the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) has already begun estimating the cost of repairs or full reconstruction for damaged homes. Once assessments are complete, installment payments will be issued to allow owners, engineers, and architects to begin work immediately.

He added that a first set of payments of direct assistance for those whose permanent residency – both tenants and owners – began late Thursday and will continue, he said.

Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry has completed the first phase of its damage assessment for agricultural land not covered by the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (CAPO).

“Those who are part of CAPO do not need to file any claims,” he clarified.

Since Tuesday, the health ministry and the deputy ministry of social welfare have also been conducting field visits to assess individual needs based on a coordinated programme.

“There are still people staying in hotels or alternative accommodation. The relevant services must visit them there and provide the necessary support – whether financial or otherwise,” Christofinas said.

He also announced that the forestry department, the water development department, the geological survey department, and the game and fauna service are coordinating efforts to restore damaged or abandoned land.

“These are the main plans currently underway. Of course, there are smaller initiatives as well. We are moving quickly because time is of the essence – people need to return, at least partially, to normal life as soon as possible,” he said.

Later on Friday, Christofinas was scheduled to meet with the relevant ministers to discuss support for affected businesses, based on the measures aapproved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

That cabinet decision outlined financial aid for victims of last week’s wildfire, which swept through villages in the Limassol district, destroying homes and businesses and displacing hundreds.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that families whose homes were completely destroyed would receive €10,000 for immediate needs, plus an additional €2,000 per dependent child.

Families whose homes were partially damaged will receive €5,000 and €1,000 per dependent child.

