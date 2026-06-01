FuelEU compliance has moved beyond regulation to become a commercial optimisation challenge for the shipping industry, according to integrated emissions management service EmissionLink.

The company made the point after completing its first FuelEU Maritime pooling cycle, with 90 per cent of shipowners opting to pool.

Through its inaugural pooling submission, EmissionLink supported the compliance process for more than 600 vessels, helping clients navigate one of the most complex new regulatory frameworks facing the shipping industry.

The process, according to the company, was completed without disruption to clients and included the successful resolution of technical and regulatory issues, including complexities around ice-class vessels.

This enabled participating companies to meet their obligations while retaining commercial flexibility and avoiding the pressure of last-minute, trader-led decision-making.

At the same time, EmissionLink said the first compliance cycle has already changed the structure of the FuelEU pooling market.

With pooling activity and outcomes now more visible, shipowners and pooling providers have access to greater intelligence than during the early stages of the regulation.

As a result, competition has increased, particularly as companies holding surplus positions seek to place volumes carried forward from the 2025 cycle.

Recent market indicators, according to EmissionLink, point to a buyer-driven environment for FuelEU pooling.

Philippos Ioulianou

The company expects 2026 FuelEU pricing to depend on how much surplus is already in the market, how cheaply new surplus can be created, how alternative fuel prices move, and how quickly companies with deficits secure their compliance position.

However, while early 2026 pricing has softened as surplus volumes enter the market, EmissionLink cautioned that prices may not remain low throughout the cycle.

As the next FuelEU deadline approaches, the company said uncontracted deficit holders may face reduced flexibility, tighter access to surplus and higher execution risk.

“FuelEU has moved very quickly from theory to commercial reality,” said managing director Philippos Ioulianou.

“For many companies, the challenge was not simply understanding the regulation, but managing the practical steps needed to achieve compliance across fleets, verifiers and pooling counterparties,” he added.

Moreover, he said that EmissionLink was pleased “to have delivered a smooth and successful process for our clients, giving them time, clarity and confidence”.

EmissionLink expects biofuels to play a growing role in the next phase of FuelEU compliance, as availability improves and operators assess the cost of generating surplus against the value available in the pooling market.

Bio-LNG may also remain part of the mix, although its use will depend heavily on price levels and the commercial return available from any surplus generated.

For Ioulianou, the first cycle has demonstrated that FuelEU compliance is no longer simply a regulatory exercise, but a commercial optimisation challenge.

As the market matures, he said smaller and mid-sized fleets may increasingly use targeted fuel strategies and pooling to manage compliance across their own vessels or participate in smaller, more tailored pools.

Looking further ahead, Ioulianou said FuelEU compliance “will become more transparent, more competitive and more strategic in future”.

He added that “the companies that act early, understand their exposure and work with partners who can manage both the regulatory and commercial detail will be best placed to control cost and capture value”.

EmissionLink provides an integrated emissions management service covering FuelEU, EU ETS, surplus trading support, fuel strategy consulting and banking and borrowing advisory.

The company said it offers an all-in-one solution for maritime emissions management, supported by verified data, digital systems and expert operational guidance.