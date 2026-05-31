The enormous economic activity of some livestock breeders with those in the north was one of the reasons that led to the foot and mouth disease crisis, head of the special scientific committee for upgrading of the livestock sector Stavros Malas said.

Speaking to CyBC radio, he stressed that if trade with the north continues, the entire livestock population on the island will be under threat.

The other reason that caused the crisis, he said, is the anarchic planning and the accumulation of livestock units in specific areas.

Following outbreaks of FMD in December in the north, on February 20 this year the viral disease was confirmed in the Republic on a cattle farm near Larnaca.

Since then, FMD has been found on 120 farming units nationwide, including 103 sheep and goat farms, with the majority located in Larnaca, followed by Nicosia and smaller clusters in Limassol.

Malas also explained that not killing infected animals will lead to a risk of spreading the virus further down the line.

Farmers held a demonstration on Friday at the GSP stadium and outside the presidential place over the government’s FMD policy, while two meetings will be held at the presidential palace on Tuesday over the issue, one with the state veterinary service and one with farmers.

In relation to the burial procedures of dead animals and the reactions that arise from local bodies, Malas said that any decisions taken should be scientifically documented and let the state services operate on the basis of the data and not on the basis of who owns the plot.

Complaints have arisen in Larnaca and areas of Nicosia about the burial of infected animals, with claims reported of animals thrown into uncovered skips and also of pits being created near residential areas.

At the end of June, Malas will submit a proposal to President Niko Christodoulides for the rebuilding of the livestock sector in the hope that at least until the end of the year there will be no active virus.