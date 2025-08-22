Greece continues to attract high demand for travel throughout the autumn, with TUI AG, the largest European tour operator, confirming the country remains a top choice for Europeans.

The German group is already in talks with Greek hoteliers and managers of hotels within its network, as well as in Turkey, to extend operations until the end of November and, in some cases, even until January.

According to Kathimerini, this strategy was outlined by TUI AG CEO Sebastian Ebel during a conference call with analysts on nine-month results.

We are planning more offers for the period after the peak summer season and aim to keep hotels open for a longer period, until January, in Greece and Turkey, he said.

The group’s goal is not only to extend the summer season but also to boost city break travel, where demand is rising.

Athens remains among the top destinations for such short trips, with German and British tourists forming the backbone of visitors.

Greece’s popularity in autumn and spring, combined with its mild climate, makes it an ideal destination for those seeking to avoid extreme temperatures and the crowds of the summer months.

Turkey continues to be marketed as a cheaper alternative, yet Greece remains the dominant choice, according to TUI.

Strong autumn demand has led the group to revise upwards its projections for the fiscal year.

TUI anticipates higher revenue growth and even stronger operational profitability, leveraging the opportunity to implement modest price increases.

Particular emphasis is placed on dynamic holiday packages, which allow travellers to customise their experience based on personal preferences, including activities and excursions.

These packages yield higher profit margins compared with traditional offerings.

Currently, they account for around 25 per cent of TUI’s range, with a target to reach 50 per cent by 2026.

The president of the European Tourism Commission, Miguel Sanz, confirms this trend, noting that even amid changing economic and social realities, Europeans are unwilling to compromise on travel and increasingly prefer quieter destinations and trips outside peak periods.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has also been actively pursuing strategies to extend its tourist season beyond the traditional summer months, aiming to transform tourism into a near year-round industry.

The government and industry stakeholders view this as essential not only for increasing revenues but also for stabilising employment in the sector.

Christos Angelides, director general of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe), recently said that hotels must take the initiative to remain open beyond peak season, while local communities need to keep restaurants, shops, and services operational to avoid the impression of “dead cities.”

He said that extending the season could allow workers to be employed for up to 12 months instead of seven, helping to build stable careers.

Targeting markets such as Scandinavia and Germany during off-peak months is seen as a key opportunity, as these regions traditionally travel more in winter.

The government, through the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, has also focused on promoting niche markets like sports tourism, with recent events drawing thousands of international visitors.

Improved air connectivity, particularly in Paphos, has facilitated access to new markets, supporting longer stays.

Cyprus’ mild climate, safety, widespread English language use, and European-style amenities are considered competitive advantages over nearby destinations such as Greece, Turkey, and Egypt.

Beyond infrastructure, there has been an ongoing effort to diversify Cyprus’ tourist product to make off-season travel attractive.

Proposed initiatives include outdoor activities, nature trails, agrotourism, culinary experiences, and cultural excursions.

Events like village festivals, cooking workshops, scuba diving, and sporting competitions are highlighted as ways to engage visitors outside summer.

Industry experts argue for comprehensive planning and promotion, involving tour operators, hotels, local associations, and regulators to ensure pricing fairness and high service quality.

Domestic tourism also plays a role, with Cypriots increasingly choosing local holidays due to rising costs abroad.

Finally, maintaining a high-quality, well-rounded visitor experience is seen as critical for extending stays.